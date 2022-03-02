Furqan Qureshi’s mother dies of stage 4 cancer

Actor Furqan Qureshi mother passed away after a long battle with cancer, the actor announced the news on social media.

Taking to his Instagram, the Azmaish star shared the heartbreaking news, he wrote, “By the will of Lord, my mother left us for the better world peacefully at fajr today.”

“Please recite Surah Fateha for her maghfirat,” the 33-year-old actor added while sharing the details of her namaz e janaza.

Earlier, Furqan’s requested for prayers for his mother, who had 4th stage cancer.

He wrote on his story on the photo sharing app, he plead saying, “It is Shab e Miraj in Pakistan tonight. Not sure if it is so in you respective religions too. Meant to humbly request each one of you to please especially pray for my mother’s relief and ease as she is suffering a great deal from 4th stage cancer and is in a lot of agony.”

Several Pakistani actors offered their condolences on Furqan’s post including Zoya Nasir, Fahad Sheikh, Nimra Khan and Tooba Siddiqui.