Robert Pattinson revealed he ‘couldn’t hear’ anything in the Batman mask

Robert Pattinson in a recent interview revealed that that he couldn’t hear anything in his Batman mask in his superhero movie The Batman.

Throwing light on his Batman costume and his slimmer pointy-eared mask, the Tenet star made the revelations during an interview the Reuters.

The 35-year-old actor said, “I also had an earpiece in which I was having direction through... occasionally they’d leave on every single person’s walkie-talkie on the entire set and I couldn’t get it out myself so I’d be literally listening to every single thing that’s happening.”

He went on saying, “Sometimes (Reeves would) leave the mic on and you could hear, if it was a tense scene, his breathing would accelerate.”

Robert along with Zoe Kravitz also revealed that the duo felt excited yet scared for the audience reactions to their latest release.

Zoe who plays the iconic role of the cat-woman aka Selina Kyle, expressed her nervousness about the viewers’ responses.

The High Infidelity star said, “I feel scared and very excited at the same time but definitely intimidated.”

Playing the role of the dark knight – the Batman, Robert added, “Hopefully it will go down well. I wish we did press after the movie came out. It would be so much easier.”

The Batman has been receiving positive reviews so far after its premiere. The theatrical release of the film is scheduled for 4th March 2022.