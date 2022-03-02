Meghan Markle and Harry win hearts of British women with latest announcement

Meghan and Harry's Archewell Foundation has announced a number of non-profit investments in leading organizations working to advance gender equity, build policies that empower women and families, ensure meaningful media representation for women, and provide women with a network of tools and support for gaining employment.



One of the organizations included in their list is UK's Smart Work Charity that provides clothing and coaching to help women feel confident and get the job.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California to live an independent life.

The royal couple has drawn backlash from the British media and royal fans for leaving their country.

But their latest announcement suggests they still care for their country and its people.

Smart Work Charity on Tuesday said, "On the first day of Women's History Month, we're pleased to announce that Archewell Foundation will be supporting Smart Works with a grant to help enable an important research project on female unemployment in the UK."

Earlier, a statement issued on Meghan and Harry's charity said, " Since 2019, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has been Patron of Smart Works, a UK charity that exists to give women the confidence they need to reach their full potential, secure employment and change the trajectory of their lives. Archewell Foundation’s support will enable the creation of the Smart Works Female Unemployment Index, which will be an extremely robust study looking at unemployment issues that affect women across the UK, with the aim of creating an annual benchmark against which progress and change can be tracked."