‘The Kardashians’ promise ‘better’ transformation in new trailer: Watch

The Kardashians are back with a bang as a new trailer of their much-anticipated series on Hulu has been unveiled in which world’s one of the most famous families promised ‘better’ transformation.

In the latest teaser of the show, set to premiere on April 14, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner can be seen gleaming with happiness to hear about Travis Barker’s swoon-worthy proposal to Kourtney Kardashian in October.

The clip shows Kris Jenner excitedly telling her daughter Khloe over the phone about the Blink-182 rapper popping the question. “'Guys, it's happening,” the momager said.

The newly-engaged couple is then seen receiving a surprise by close pals as Kylie Jenner shouts out, “Surprise!”

Later in the preview, Kris can be heard saying, “Over the last year, we've seen such transformations from all of us.”

2021 have been eventful for the family including Kim’s filing for divorce with Kanye West, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul announcing her pregnancy and then welcoming her son Wolf Webster.



Khloe was also cheated on by Triston Thompson who father Maralee Nichols' baby during his relationship with the Good American founder.