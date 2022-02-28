Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed selfies as she enjoys her Sunday

Priyanka Chopra posted some selfies as she could be seen going on a drive with husband Nick Jonas.

The Quantico actor's reel comprised of her sun-kissed selfies in which the actor is slayed in a white shirt with her hair down.

Nick could be seen in the background as the new-mommy clicked pictures. She captioned the reel with emojis of a sun, hearts and a car.

Priyanka added AJR’s The Good Part to her reel, writing ‘That kind of Sunday’.

Earlier, the 39-year-old actor shared a glimpse from her newborn baby’s nursery which features some stuffed bears and a gold statue on a white dresser.



