Priyanka Chopra shares sun-kissed selfies as she enjoys her Sunday 

Priyanka Chopra posted some selfies as she could be seen going on a drive with husband Nick Jonas.
The Quantico actor's reel comprised of her sun-kissed selfies in which the actor is slayed in a white shirt with her hair down.
Nick could be seen in the background as the new-mommy clicked pictures. She captioned the reel with emojis of a sun, hearts and a car.
Priyanka added AJR’s The Good Part to her reel, writing ‘That kind of Sunday’.
Earlier, the 39-year-old actor shared a glimpse from her newborn baby’s nursery which features some stuffed bears and a gold statue on a white dresser.
2022 SAG Awards: Will Smith tearfully praised ‘King Richard’s cast in his acceptance speech
BTS made history on Monday when they received a Diamond certification RIAJ for their hit song Dynamite
Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev is reportedly charging upwards of $20,000 for nightclub appearances
Prince William, Kate Middleton concerned Prince Harry’s memoir will feature his suffering growing up
CODA actor Troy Kotsur made history with his won at the SAG Awards on Sunday
Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in a white chikankari lehenga by designer Manish Malhotra