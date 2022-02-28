Kim Kardashian flaunts her signature pout in new selfie amid row with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has gone bare-faced for her latest selfie, letting her natural beauty shine through.
The 41-year-old TV star looked to be a glamour model in the red-hot Instagram snap, as she styled her raven locks into two plaited pigtails which cascaded on her shoulders.
Kourtney's sister was looking completely fresh-face as she went bare-faced for the selfie, letting her natural beauty shine through.
Kim flashed a peace sign at the camera while showing off her signature pout, apparently responding to her children's daddy's new move about legal battle.
The reality star captioned the post: "Shockingly not jet-lagged."
Later, she shared a series of her pics in chic outfit, looking gorgeous during a impromptu snapping session.
Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie
Kim Kardashian's selfie comes after a media outlet reported there is allegedly enough evidence to charge Kim's ex Kanye West for "punching" a fan in Los Angeles.
