 
close
Sunday February 27, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian flaunts her signature pout in new selfie amid row with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian captioned the post: "Shockingly not jet-lagged."

By Web Desk
February 28, 2022
Kim Kardashian flaunts her signature pout in new selfie amid row with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian has gone bare-faced for her latest selfie, letting her natural beauty shine through.

The 41-year-old TV star looked to be a glamour model in the red-hot Instagram snap, as she styled her raven locks into two plaited pigtails which cascaded on her shoulders.

Kourtney's sister was looking completely fresh-face as she went bare-faced for the selfie, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Kim flashed a peace sign at the camera while showing off her signature pout, apparently responding to her children's daddy's new move about legal battle.

Kim Kardashian flaunts her signature pout in new selfie amid row with Kanye West

The reality star captioned the post: "Shockingly not jet-lagged."

Later, she shared a series of her pics in chic outfit, looking gorgeous during a impromptu snapping session.

Kim Kardashian has no fear of Kanye West, flaunts her signature pout in new selfie

Kim Kardashian's selfie comes after a media outlet reported there is allegedly enough evidence to charge Kim's ex Kanye West for "punching" a fan in Los Angeles.