Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner look for new home after Wolf welcome: Photo

Kylie Jenner is seemingly house-hunting as she steps out the first time after welcoming son, Wolf.

The 24-year-old was joined by mother Kris Jenner as they looked for posh localities in Los Angeles.

The makeup mogul kept her look casual for the trip, donning a-fitting black t-shirt, black leggings with grey sneakers and white socks. She tied her hair in a pony tail with a baseball cap.

Joining them was also Kylie's elder offspring, her four-year-old daughter Stormi.

The outing comes after Kylie welcomed son Wolf Webster in earlier this month.

