Prince Harry’s ‘lacking’ body language analyzed at Super Bowl

A renowned body language expert recently shed some light into Prince Harry’s ‘slumped attitude’ during a Super Bowl appearance.



Dr. Lillian has brought this claim forward during her interview with Express UK.

There she analyzed Prince Harry’s lacking smile and body language, explaining that he “doesn’t look as happy as he looked in the UK.”

She also told the publication, “Harry and Eugenie didn't look as happy as they did in earlier times.”

“In fact, ever since Harry has been in America, he doesn't look as happy as he looked in the UK as you don't see him with a genuine smile.”

She even looked into the dressing room picture shared by Cedric the Entertainer and added, “You don't see a genuine smile but rather a perfunctory smile as he awkwardly tries to meet US celebrities.”

“Here in this photo with a celeb, you see him with a tight and awkward smile. In the earlier photos with Eugenie, you see him with a genuine smile and his distance is close to Eugenie.”