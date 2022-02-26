 
close
Saturday February 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince Harry’s ‘lacking’ body language analyzed at Super Bowl

Body language experts analyze Prince Harry’s Super Bowl appearance and slumped attitude

By Web Desk
February 26, 2022

A renowned body language expert recently shed some light into Prince Harry’s ‘slumped attitude’ during a Super Bowl appearance.

Dr. Lillian has brought this claim forward during her interview with Express UK.

There she analyzed Prince Harry’s lacking smile and body language, explaining that he “doesn’t look as happy as he looked in the UK.”

She also told the publication, “Harry and Eugenie didn't look as happy as they did in earlier times.”

Prince Harry’s ‘lacking’ body language analyzed at Super Bowl

“In fact, ever since Harry has been in America, he doesn't look as happy as he looked in the UK as you don't see him with a genuine smile.”

She even looked into the dressing room picture shared by Cedric the Entertainer and added, “You don't see a genuine smile but rather a perfunctory smile as he awkwardly tries to meet US celebrities.”

Prince Harry’s ‘lacking’ body language analyzed at Super Bowl

“Here in this photo with a celeb, you see him with a tight and awkward smile. In the earlier photos with Eugenie, you see him with a genuine smile and his distance is close to Eugenie.”