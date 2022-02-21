Prince Harry's isolation 'emphasised' as Queen struggles with Covid-19

File Footage





Prince Harry’s isolation is at the forefront after news of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth contracting Covid-19 emerged.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, the Duke of Sussex, who is living in the US with his wife Meghan Markle, is forced to watch from the sidelines, as his grandmother, who he was once very close to, battles the virus.

The expert added that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle seemingly has no will to return to the UK even after the major news.

Speaking to The Mirror he said: "I am sure it will focus the mind of Prince Harry too, who was once so close to the Queen.

"His wife, Meghan, seems happy never to return to these shores.

"But for Harry being more than 5,000 miles away from his family, at times like this, must emphasise his isolation from the House of Windsor."