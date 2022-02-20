Hrithik Roshan lives 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' moment with Farhan Akhtar: Watch

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar dance on Senorita from their 2011 movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara at the actor's wedding is breaking the internet.

A video from the wedding festivities is making rounds on the internet in which both the Bollywood A-listers can be seen flaunting their best moves to the track.

Roshan and Akhtar played the role of old friends Arjun and Imran in the film who reunite after a long time on a trip planned by their friend Kabir (played by Abhay Deol).



Moreover, another fan account shared a video of the groom dancing with his bride Shibani Dandekar on the popular track Dil Chahta Hai, as they both made a perfect couple.

The ceremony was reportedly held at Javed Akhtar’s home on Saturday where many stars of media fraternity marked their presence including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani.

