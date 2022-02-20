Miss USA Cheslie Kryst remembered as being ‘Unapologetically Herself’ at Elevation Church

Hundreds of people gathered at a church south of Charlotte, N.C., on Friday to pay tribute to the former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst.

The 30-year-old model died by suicide on Jan. 30 after falling from her New York apartment and left millions of her fans in a state of shock.

Family and friends paid tribute to Kryst at Elevation Blakeney, including her mother April Simpkins.

April said her late daughter stood firm by her beliefs and was "unapologetically herself."



"Cheslie throughout her life sowed many seeds through her work, her philanthropy, her advocacy, and most importantly, her genuine care for others," Simpkins said. "I know those seeds will continue to bear fruit for many years."

Simpkins also said Kryst "is forever my baby girl and I'm going to miss all of her and the living example of a pure heart. I'm going to miss that the most," reported The Charlotte Observer.

April also asked others to "honor Cheslie by becoming an ally for a community that needs support" while speaking at the public celebration of life.

"Be selfless like Cheslie," she said.