James Faulkner. Photo:PCB

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder James Faulkner abruptly pulled out from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday and accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not "honouring" his "contractual agreement".

Taking to Twitter, the Australian cricketer apologised to the Pakistani cricket fans for his withdrawal from the team’s last two matches — against Multan Sultans on Friday and tomorrow's fixture against Karachi Kings.

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But, unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the PSL due to the PCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," he said in a tweet.

Faulkner blamed the cricket board for continuing to "lie" to him despite his full-time presence in the tournament.

The Australian all-rounder said it "hurts" to leave as he wanted to "help" get international cricket back in Pakistan.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing," Faulkner said.

He claimed that despite his attempts to do so, the treatment he received from the PCB and the management of the PSL had been a "disgrace".

"I’m sure you all understand my position," he added.

PCB takes notice of Faulkner's false and misleading accusations

In response, the PCB said it had taken notice of Faulkner's allegations and would release a detailed statement on the matter.

In this regard, sources informed Geo News that 70% of the amount that was due to Faulkner was credited to his account, while the remaining 30% would be handed over to him 40 days after PSL concludes.

The sources said Faulkner was demanding additional money from the Gladiators.

"Before departure and under the influence of alcohol, he damaged PC hotel's property and had to pay damages at the time of check-out. At Lahore immigration, he again misbehaved with the security staff who have already escalated the matter to the higher authorities," the sources added.

James Faulkner's PSL performance

Faulkner has not been up to his best in this edition of the PSL for Quetta Gladiators.

The all-rounder has failed to deliver with the ball and has bowled some expensive spells.

In the last match against Islamabad United, he gave away 47 runs and took two wickets.

He has taken only five wickets in six matches for the Gladiators, while with the bat, he has 49 runs in six matches.

Faulkner's best performance came against Multan Sultans, where he took a wicket at the expense of 22 runs and scored 30 runs.