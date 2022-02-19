Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's wedding picture leaked

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar wedding: first wedding picture leaked

Long-time lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally got married on Saturday.

The celebrity couple’s first wedding photo was posted by a paparazzo account.

Shibani looks ravishing in a red outfit along with a veil in the first leaked picture. Farhan is wearing an all-black suit.

The wedding took place in Javed Akhtar's Khandala home Sukoon. Earlier today, Hrithik Roshan, the bride’s sisters Anusha & Apeksha Dandekar and best friend Rhea Chakraborty were also photographed arriving at the wedding venue.

Reports were making around on the internet that the couple might get married today which were true.

The couple had their mehndi celebrations on Friday and now they are officially married.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag's actor’s wedding was announced by father Javed Akhtar. He said in an interview with Bombay Times, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain (the rest of the preparations for the wedding) that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.”