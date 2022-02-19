Kim Kardashian’s sisters unfollow Kanye West

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie Jenner have also unfollowed Kanye West a day after his estranged wife did so.
Kim Kardashian, who is in the process of divorce with Kanye West, unfollowed him on Instagram after he shared private messages between them and his furious rants aimed at Pete Davidson, the new boyfriend of the reality TV star.
Kris Jenner, the mother of Kardashian-Jenner sisters is the only who still follows the US rapper on Instagram.
Kanye West, 44 has used his massive platform to target Pete Davidson, the 28-year-old comedian and actor Kardashian has been dating.
He has deleted a number of his posts including a screenshot from a thread with Kardashian, who texts the rapper that he is "creating a dangerous and scary environment."
