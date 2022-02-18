Rare health update on Queen Elizabeth’s health ‘struggles’ revealed: ‘There were murmurs’

A rare update on Queen Elizabeth’s ongoing health woes has just dropped shortly after she sparked worry over ‘not being able to get up’.

This news has been brought forward by royal expert Russel Myers and in his interview for the Pod Save The Queen podcast he finally put fans at ease with his admission.

Especially considering Queen Elizabeth’s earlier quip about being unable to ‘move too much’ quite seriously.

He began by admitting, "She looked very well, she looked very sprightly.”



"It was the day before when she was opening some of the artefacts from previous jubilees when she was sitting in the chair and the dog came in [...] she was sitting down so there were a few murmurs about the Queen not being up and about, that maybe she was struggling even though she looked quite well.”

"But the next day when she went into that engagement, meeting people from the local Sandringham community, she looked very, very sprightly which is of course much welcome news because of her health issues in the past,” he admitted before concluding.