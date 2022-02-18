Viral cat Pot Roast, with 1 million TikTok followers, dies

Pot Roast, a cat with nearly 1 million followers on the video-sharing app TikTok, has died, according to its owner, who confirmed the news in a video this week.
The sad announcement came on the cat’s TikTok page @potroastsmom on Wednesday in a video that showed Pot Roast in its owner’s arms with text that said, “My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning.”
The owner added, “When I saw Pot Roast this morning, I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn't done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms.”
She ended the video by sharing that “it was just her and me and I am grateful for every moment we had together.”
The cat, lovingly named Pot Roast because it is a ‘special dish for special occasions’, was adopted from a Missouri shelter in 2014 and first went viral on TikTok in 2020 after her owner started sharing several of her videos online.
Kris Jenner revealed that Kylie Jenner wore '222' necklace for years which is also Wolf's birthdate
Prince Charles reportedly lost any sympathy he ever had for Prince Andrew once he decided to settle with Virginia...
Archie reportedly had a cute name for his grandfather Prince Charles when he had first started talking
BTS members call J-Hope during live broadcast on his birthday: Watch
Screened at Berlin International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ will release on Feb. 25
Prince William has reportedly started growing ‘very sick of these tacky factually incorrect portrayals’ of his...