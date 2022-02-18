Viral cat Pot Roast, with 1 million TikTok followers, dies

Pot Roast, a cat with nearly 1 million followers on the video-sharing app TikTok, has died

The sad announcement came on the cat’s TikTok page @potroastsmom on Wednesday in a video that showed Pot Roast in its owner’s arms with text that said, “My little bird flew away at 11:47 am this morning.”

The owner added, “When I saw Pot Roast this morning, I could feel that she was done fighting and even though I wasn't done fighting for her I let her go. She went to sleep in my arms.”





She ended the video by sharing that “it was just her and me and I am grateful for every moment we had together.”

The cat, lovingly named Pot Roast because it is a ‘special dish for special occasions’, was adopted from a Missouri shelter in 2014 and first went viral on TikTok in 2020 after her owner started sharing several of her videos online.