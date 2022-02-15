Tyrese Gibson shares heart-wrenching post to announce mother's death

Tyrese Gibson is mourning the loss as his mother Priscilla Murray who died of pneumonia and Covid-19 on Monday .

Taking to Instagram, the Fast and Furious star announced demise of his beloved mother who was admitted in the ICU for a week.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother This is the saddest moment of my life,” he captioned the video of him holding his mum’s hand.

“My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her,” the 43-year-old actor continued.

“We as a family are broken and just can't believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens..” he added.

“From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother,” concluded Gibson.

Last week, the Morbius actor shared the news of her mother’s hospitalisation as he requested his fans to pray for her recovery.





