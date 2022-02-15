Sobhita Dhulipala signs lead role in ‘The Night Manager’

Sobhita Dhulipala joins the ‘The Night Manager’ Hindi remake as Jed Marshall, according to reports.



Made in Heaven actress will play the lead against Aditya Roy Kapur.

In the Indian version of the film, Aditya Roy Kapur is set to play Tom Hiddleston's character from the original movie. Anil Kapoor, on the other hand, will be seen as Hugh Laurie’s Richard Onslow Roper.



A source revealed, “The makers were on the lookout for a seasoned actor to play Elizabeth Debicki from the original with utmost conviction and they have locked Sobhita to play the part now. In-fact, the actress was in conversations with the team even when Hrithik Roshan was in talks to do the series. While the casting of men has taken a turn, the actress continues to spearhead the show as female lead.”

Previously, Hrithik Roshan was in talks to play the lead in the series, however, he had to back off due to date issues.

The series is being shot in Sri Lanka these days and the series will be released on Disney+ Hotstar.