Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra’s crime-thriller ‘Love Hostel’s trailer is out, watch

After much anticipation, the first trailer of Shah Rukh Khan productions film, Love Hostel is finally out and fans are thrilled to watch a glimpse of a spine-chilling crime-thriller tale.
Starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the upcoming Zee5 movie also features Bobby Deol in a never-before-seen avatar of an antagonist.
Sharing the nearly two-minute and 30 seconds long clip, the Chennai Express actor wrote, “In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive? #LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5. @redchilliesent”
Directed and written by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is a story about honor killing and survival of two in love. Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, Love Hostel is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25.
Watch the trailer here.
Shay Mitchell, pregnant with her second child, is staying on top of the pregnancy style game and showed off her bump...
The Queen has shown her approval of Kate Middleton’s special appearance on CBeebies Bedtime Story
Rihanna confirmed in a recent red carpet interview that she will be releasing new music soon
Wendy Williams labels advisor ‘disgruntled’ after claiming she’s ‘of unsound mind’
Sussanne Khan appreciated Saba Azad on her Instagram post
Kanye West uploads a bizarre post proving Instagram ‘is not hacked’ with dated and photographed post