Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra’s crime-thriller ‘Love Hostel’s trailer is out, watch

After much anticipation, the first trailer of Shah Rukh Khan productions film, Love Hostel is finally out and fans are thrilled to watch a glimpse of a spine-chilling crime-thriller tale.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the upcoming Zee5 movie also features Bobby Deol in a never-before-seen avatar of an antagonist.

Sharing the nearly two-minute and 30 seconds long clip, the Chennai Express actor wrote, “In an unforgiving land where falling in love forfeits your life, a rebellious couple dares to break bounds. Will their love survive? #LoveHostel trailer out now. Streaming from 25th Feb, exclusively on #ZEE5. @redchilliesent”

Directed and written by Shanker Raman, Love Hostel is a story about honor killing and survival of two in love. Produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma, Love Hostel is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, which is all set to stream on ZEE5 from February 25.

Watch the trailer here.







