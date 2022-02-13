Adele flaunts million dollars worth of jewellery during her Graham Norton appearance

Adele looked nothing short of a vision in her latest appearance at The Graham Norton Show and since then her rich appearance in million dollars worth of jewellery has become the talk of the town.



The Easy On Me singer was dripping in diamonds as she wore $2,983,747 worth of jewellery to the famed show, including her engagement ring which costs $1,003,624. Meanwhile, her earrings are worth nothing less than $745,936, reported THE SUN.

The Jessica McCormack diamond ensemble also included hoop earrings, at two, four, and five carats, as well as three necklaces.

Adele also opted for a 1.5-carat and two 3-carat pendants, as well as a five-row diamond and yellow gold bracelet for the complete look.

To note, after appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Adele headed to the London nightclub with a large group of her friends.