Engin Altan sends best wishes to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Cengiz Coşkun for ‘Malazgirt 1071’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has extended best wishes to Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Cengiz Coşkun for the success of his historical film Malazgirt 1071, released on February 11.



Engin, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared the poster of Cengiz Coşkun-starrer Malazgirt 1071 to wish him the best.

Tagging Cengiz, he wrote in Turkish which reads: “Wish you the best brother.”

Directed by Bilal Kalyoncu and Özgür Bakar, the film also stars Nez Demir.

Cengiz essays the role of Sultan Alparslan in Malazgirt 1071.

The 39-year-old, Cengiz rose to fame for his role as Turgut Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.