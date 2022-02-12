 
close
Saturday February 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Engin Altan sends best wishes to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Cengiz Coşkun for ‘Malazgirt 1071’

'Malazgirt 1071' was released on February 11, 2022

By Web Desk
February 12, 2022
Engin Altan sends best wishes to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Cengiz Coşkun for ‘Malazgirt 1071’
Engin Altan sends best wishes to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Cengiz Coşkun for ‘Malazgirt 1071’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan has extended best wishes to Dirilis: Ertugrul co-star Cengiz Coşkun for the success of his historical film Malazgirt 1071, released on February 11.

Engin, who essays titular role in Dirilis: Ertugrul, took to Instagram and shared the poster of Cengiz Coşkun-starrer Malazgirt 1071 to wish him the best.

Tagging Cengiz, he wrote in Turkish which reads: “Wish you the best brother.”

Engin Altan sends best wishes to ‘Ertugrul’ co-star Cengiz Coşkun for ‘Malazgirt 1071’

Directed by Bilal Kalyoncu and Özgür Bakar, the film also stars Nez Demir.

Cengiz essays the role of Sultan Alparslan in Malazgirt 1071.

The 39-year-old, Cengiz rose to fame for his role as Turgut Alp in Diriliş: Ertuğrul.