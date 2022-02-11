Prince Andrew humiliation as birthday plans shelved amid sex scandal

File Footage





Prince Andrew is facing humiliation once more as plans to honour him on his birthday have been trashed.

It was reported that the Union flag was to be flown at Stormont on February 19 to mark his 62nd birthday.

However, this decision has since been reversed and revised for the flag to be flown on July 1 to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Somme.

This decision was made by Belfast City Council.

A Government spokesman said: “The Government will imminently be updating the Designated Days List for 2022.

“Since 2021, the default position in Great Britain is that the Union flag flies on UK Government buildings all year round unless another flag is being flown."

The change comes after the Duke of York’s civil case in the US where he is accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually abusing her multiple times when she was 17.

He is set to present evidence under oath next month as part of the trial at what is described to be in a neutral location in London on March 10.

The Duke has since been under public scrutiny since the allegations first emerged which eventually led to the Queen stripping him of his royal and military patronages.