Sanjay Dutt pampers wife with foot massage on wedding anniversary

Sanjay Dutt is a devoted husband for wife Maanayata Dutt1
The actor sat down to give his wife Manyata a foot massage in an Instagram video shared by the latter on their 14th wedding anniversary.
The video shows Sanjay in a white kurta massaging his beloved wife’s foot while Pink Sweat$'s song At My Worst plays in the background.
Maanayata captioned the heartwarming video, “All my best days are the ones spent with you. Love you for being you. Happy anniversary!!@duttsanjay #14 #blessed #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod."
The video was flooded with anniversary wishes. Fans also reacted to the lovely gesture of Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. actor and praised him.
Earlier today, Sanjay Dutt also shared the release date of his upcoming movie Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor as the lead of the film.
The movie is set to release on the 22nd of July 2022 in theaters.
