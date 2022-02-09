Adele sparks engagement rumours, spotted with new ring at BRIT Awards

Adele sparked frenzy at the BRIT Awards for a special reason.

The Easy On Me hitmaker was spotted on the rep carpet Tuesday night with a mysterious band on her finger, which fans speculated hints engagement with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Adele slipped into a custom velvet Armani Privé gown featuring a shimmering, dotted tulle neckline and train. She paired her look with a pear-shaped diamond ring worn on her left hand right above her "Paradise" tattoo.

Adele flaunts her ring right after it was speculated the singer is having trouble in paradise with Paul and many reported it was the main reason she had cancelled her Las Vegas residency.

The singer confessed she is "getting more serious" with Rich Paul to PEOPLE in September.

"She is having fun dating Rich. They spend a lot of time together. Adele seems very happy,"an insider added.