Prince Charles ‘opened doors’ for Prince William, Harry with decision to marry Camilla

Experts believe Prince Charles opened doors for Prince Harry and Prince William to have fulfilling relationships with his decision to marry Duchess Camilla.



This observation has been made by royal historian and biographer Sarah Gristwood.

She referenced Prince Charles’ move in the Netflix documentary Prince Harry’s story: Four Royal Weddings.



She started off by admitting, “[Charles and Diana’s marriage] was, in a sense, the last gasp of the old way of royal marriages, where the bride was effectively selected for her seeming suitability as a broodmare and not because of any real attachment felt between the two people.”

She also added, “When Charles married Lady Diana Spencer, a member of the aristocracy, it was still part of ‘the club’.”

Ms Gristwood even pointed out how “When William married Kate, it was a completely different thing — marrying a girl from the middle classes.”

“And now it’s going a stage further. Harry then marrying Meghan — a divorcee, an American, mixed race origin, an actress, all of which things would once have been unthinkable.”