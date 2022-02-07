White House honours Queen Elizabeth on her Platinum Jubilee

The White House has paid a touching tribute to British Queen Elizabeth II on the historic occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.
In a message on its official Twitter handle, the White House tweeted, “Today we honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on the historic occasion of her Platinum Jubilee.”
“Throughout the past 70 years, she has strengthened the ties of friendship, shared ideals, and faith in democracy that forever unite our countries.”
Queen Elizabeth on Sunday became the first British monarch to reign for seven decades.
Britain´s longest-serving monarch acceded to the throne aged 25 on February 6, 1952, following the death of her father King George VI.
She marked the historic date quietly at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England where her father died.
