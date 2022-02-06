Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'heartbroken' at loss of legend Lata Mangeshkar: See

Newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal mourned the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and paid heartfelt homage on social media.
All Lata Mangeshkar fans are in a state of deep shock over the sad news.
Her funeral ceremony is to be held at 6pm as her dead body has been brought to her residence.
After being hospitalized for over a month due to COVID the nightingale was put on a ventilator last night after which she could not make it and died this morning.
Taking to Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a monochrome picture of Lata from her young days.
While the Tiger 3 actress shared yet another beautiful picture of the late icon and wrote, “Legend”
It is a huge loss for India as her demise marks the end of the music era.
Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday, February 6
Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92, after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia
Amitabh Bachchan paid special respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday
