Kanye West launches fresh attack on Kim Kardashian: 'you tried to kidnap my daughter'

Kanye West called out his estranged wife Kim Kardashian for her recent statement while claiming that she tried to 'kidnap' their daughter, Chicago, on her birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the Flashing Lights rapper posted a screenshot of the SKIMS founder's statement.

“What do you mean by main provider ? America saw you try to kid nap [sic] my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address,” the rapper, who now goes as Ye, wrote.

The Donda rapper further alleged, “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing.”

“I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs,” West hit back at Kardashian who earlier claimed that the 44-year-old rapper is constantly attacking her.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness,” she uploaded her statement on IG Story.