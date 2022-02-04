How Prince Charles' romance with Princess Diana's sister ended

File Footage





Prior to Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage, the late princess' sister Lady Sarah Spencer was someone who was thought to have been romantically involved with the prince.

The two had dated in 1977, attending royal parties and meeting each others’ family however, when pressure mounted on Charles to find a bride, the couple’s romance fizzled out in 1978.

It is alleged that Lady Sarah had decided to call it quits in a manner that Prince Charles called “extremely stupid”.

Diana’s sister had essentially gotten candid with a few journalists and shared how she was never in love with him even though the pair were even spotted on a holiday together.

"There is no chance of my [sic] marrying Prince Charles. He is a fabulous person but I am not in love with him, and I wouldn't marry anyone I didn't love, whether he were the dustman or the King of England. If he asked me I would turn him down.

"Prince Charles is a romantic who falls in love easily. But I can assure you that if there were to be any engagement between Prince Charles and me it would have happened by now. I am a whirlwind sort of lady, not a person who goes in for a long, slow courtship.

"Our relationship is totally platonic."

After this, Prince Charles was warned of what was to come to which he told Sarah: "You've just done something extremely stupid".

Eventually in 1980 Charles and Diana crossed paths and the younger Spencer was destined to become his wife.