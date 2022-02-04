‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan celebrates success of his Netflix film ‘Babamın Kemanı’

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan took to social media to celebrate the success of his latest Netflix film ‘Babamın Kemanı (My Father's Violin)’.
The film topped the list of weekly most watched films (Non-English). It has been watched by over 12.38 million hours in the week from January 24 to January 30.
Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, turned to Instagram and shared the list of the top 10 films in his Insta stories.
The ‘My Father's Violin’, featuring Engin and Belcim Bilgin, was released on streaming giant Netflix on January 21.
Engin had announced the release of his latest Netflix movie on social media.
