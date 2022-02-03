Selena Gomez recalls running out of 'Met Gala' amid fake tan beauty blunder

Selena Gomez got candid to discuss her beauty blunders when she recalled escaping from the 2018 Met Gala after her fake tan 'kept darker.'

During her recent conversation with Glamour UK, the Lose You To Love Me hit-maker looked back at her stunning red carpet appearance in a white dress, featuring a catholic proverb, at the prestigious event.

However, her look turned into a ‘disaster’ later in the night as the Wolves singer revisited, “While I was getting ready for the Met Gala a few years ago, we put on a bit of tanning lotion and it looked beautiful but as the night went on it kept getting darker and darker."

The Rare Beauty founder admitted that she had no idea how bad it looked until she saw a picture of her tan turned orange.

Selena Gomez dressed up for 2018 Met Gala

"And here I am at this prestigious event — my first thought was — 'I have to get out of here!’” expressed the Ice Cream singer.

She told the outlet that the beauty blunder was indeed cringe-filled but she was comfortable being herself.

“From the time I can remember, I've always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way," she explained. "It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself — that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful."