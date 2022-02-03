Bob Marley's daughter believes he 'would get into all sorts of trouble' if alive

Bob Marley's daughter Cedella is touching upon fond memories of her late father and imagining how life would be if he were still around.
Speaking with MailOnline, the daughter added Marley wrote famous song Nice Time after her.
"He had many children but that song he did for his firstborn. It's almost like whenever I feel kind of funny, whenever I get a bad vibe, I listen to it and it motivates me because he was so grateful to have me and I'm so grateful to have him.
"It's called Nice Time – that's my nickname," she added of the song.
Thinking how would her father have spent his later years if he were alive, Cedella predicted he would have a cannabis farm.
"He would be getting up to all sorts of trouble. He'd be a ganja farmer," she laughed.
"I mean, I'm just thinking especially in the UK. Nobody's farming the herb. It's the healing of a nation and, since he spent so much time here, I don't know where he got it but I would like to make it legal. I should start a movement," she added.
