Pregnant Kylie Jenner celebrates fourth birthday of daughter Stormi

US reality TV star Kylie Jenner is celebrating the fourth birthday of her daughter Stormi today.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared a sweet family photo, featuring herself, Stormi and her partner Travis Scott.

In the photo, the birthday girl can be seen sweetly hugging mom Kylie and dad Travis.

Kylie, who is expecting her second baby with Travis, captioned the photo, “our baby is 4. Happy birthday to the girl that changed my whole world.”

Fans and friends also took an opportunity to wish Stormi a very happy birthday.

Kylie’s mother Kris Jenner commented, “Happy Birthday precious Stormi!!! I love you!!!”.

Kendall Jenner said, “4! a full adult.”