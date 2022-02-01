PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi joins Quetta Gladiators' squad

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators’ key player Shahid Afridi has joined his team as the results of his rapid antigen test (RAT) came back negative Tuesday, confirmed the PSL franchise.
In a statement, Gladiators’ manager Azam Khan said that Afridi underwent a rapid antigen test (RAT) at the hotel today and the results came back negative.
“Shahid Afridi has joined the squad,” he added.
A day earlier, Azam Khan had said “if the test [of Shahid Afridi] comes back negative, he will join the team in their match against Islamabad United [scheduled to be played]on February 3.”
Earlier, Afridi’s PCR test returned negative on Sunday for the second time.
On January 27, Afridi had tested positive for COVID-19, after which he had quarantined himself at home following the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) COVID-19 protocols.
Shahid Afridi will do quarantine at home following PCB's protocols