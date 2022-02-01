Chinese zodiac expert’s predictions for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry unveiled

Predictions by the Chinese zodiac expert for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle for 2022 have been revealed as today marks the Chinese New Year.
Marites Allen has predicted that the royal couple could have a difficult year ahead of them financially.
Feng shui expert Marites Allen, 53, who lives in London, has also predicted that the year 2022 could also be an exhausting year for the royal couple in terms of their relationship.
According to Allen, the financial opportunities for the Duchess of Sussex, who has signed multi-million-dollar deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, do not look promising, however, a powerful, wealthy and senior person could help her.
As per Chinese calendar, Meghan Markle was born in the Year of the Rooster while Harry in Year of the Rat.
The Chinese New Year is also known as the Lunar New Year. It is the festival that celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar.
This year (2022) is the Year of the Water Tiger.
