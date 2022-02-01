Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘desperately’ need to secure us support

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will need to “step up to the plate” if they wish to secure support within the US.



A conversation arose while Broadcaster Angela Epstein and guest Henry Bonsu spoke to Jeremy Vine about the growing need for Prince Harry and Meghan to “step up to the plate.”

Ms Epstein was the first to question the current media coverage the duo has been receiving and questioned, "We're talking about them but are we listening to them? We talk about them but we listen to them."

Her guest Mr Bonsu chimed in shortly thereafter and referenced the Spotify debacle, saying, "Maybe at the time, you know [Spotify] signed the contract or did the deal with them Harry and Meghan were kind of the number one trading story in the world and they thought we'll have some of that.”

At this point even Ms Epstein ended up agreeing and admitted, "If they want to be influential figures, they have to show that they have integrity.”

“And if they are coming out and speaking out against Joe Rogan or what they perceive to be misinformation, then they have to step up to the plate and prove that's their position."