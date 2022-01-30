 
Sunday January 30, 2022
PSL 2022: Hania Amir crowned brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

By Web Desk
January 30, 2022
Starlet Hania Amir has been named Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Taking to twitter, the PSL franchise declared, “We are thrilled to continue our connection with @realhaniahehe as Peshawar Zalmi’s Brand Ambassador.”

“You will see her supporting the #YellowStorm is something cool very soon.”

Apart from Hania, Farhan Saeed has also been given the title of ambassador.

Hania Amir is very excited over recieving this great honour and fans cannot keep calm. 