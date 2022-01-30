PSL 2022: Hania Amir crowned brand ambassador for Peshawar Zalmi

Starlet Hania Amir has been named Peshawar Zalmi’s brand ambassador for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League.
Taking to twitter, the PSL franchise declared, “We are thrilled to continue our connection with @realhaniahehe as Peshawar Zalmi’s Brand Ambassador.”
“You will see her supporting the #YellowStorm is something cool very soon.”
Apart from Hania, Farhan Saeed has also been given the title of ambassador.
Hania Amir is very excited over recieving this great honour and fans cannot keep calm.
Tom Cruise has sparked rumors of a brand new romance alongside a British star
Lin-Manuel Miranda recalled the hilarious moment he knew Andrew Garfield would be part of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
BTS' V becomes a clapper boy for Choi Woo- shik on the sets
Prince George is expected to not want to be king after viewing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's life as free royals
Willem Dafoe hosted ‘Saturday Night Live for the first time, he joked about having ‘vibe of sociopath'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants TV shows to portray Turkey’s 'fundamental values'