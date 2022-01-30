Willem Dafoe quips about his ‘expressive face’ in SNL opening monologue

Four-time Oscar nominee actor Willem Dafoe made his debut as the host of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

The actor, who recently reprised his iconic Green Goblin role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, delivered a hilarious monologue as he shared his acting methods, leaving audience in fits.

He began his monologue by speaking about the excitement in returning to New York, from where he began his acting career.

"It's good to be back home in New York. This is where I started," Dafoe said. "I moved here when I was 21, had no money and rented an apartment on 10th and Avenue A for 200 bucks a month."

He continued, "And that's where I learned how to act. For example, I had to act like I enjoyed having a bathtub in my kitchen."

The Lighthouse actor, who was joined by celebrity guest, singer Katy Perry on the show, continued entertaining the viewers as he joked about his roles throughout the years, responding to criticism that his acting is "over the top."

"I can't help that I have an expressive face," Dafoe, 64, explained. "I can't control it. I don't think about controlling it. I'm not one of those subtle actors like Nicolas Cage or Al Pacino."

He added, "Maybe that's why people come up to me and say, 'You know what role you'd be perfect for? The Joker.' It's always nice to hear that you got the vibe of a sociopath."

Dafoe's SNL monologue also gave a nod to his Wisconsin roots as the actor concluded it with an accent from Appleton. Watch his opening monologue here.







