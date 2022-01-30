'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow responds to shocking question about Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow seemed to be taken aback when a fan suddenly asked her whether she got intimate with her "Iron Man" co-star Robert Downey Jr.
The actress was recently talking to her fans during an "Ask me a question" session on Instagram , when one of them asked her whether she got intimate with Robert Downey Jr. "in the movies or after."
"THAT'S A NO," she replied.
The actress revealed that she's an admirer of rapper Tupac Shakur and American actress Dakota Johnson.
Gwyneth Paltrow played Pepper Potts, a supporting character and sometimes a romantic interest of Tony Stark, appeared in multiple Marvel superhero movies.
