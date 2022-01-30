 
close
Saturday January 29, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow responds to shocking question about Robert Downey Jr.

'Iron Man' actress Gwyneth Paltrow responds to shocking question about Robert Downey Jr.

By Web Desk
January 30, 2022
Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow responds to shocking question about Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow seemed to be taken aback when a fan suddenly asked her whether she got intimate with her  "Iron Man" co-star  Robert Downey Jr.

The actress was  recently talking to her fans during an "Ask me a question" session on Instagram , when one of them asked her whether she got intimate with Robert Downey Jr. "in the movies or after."  

"THAT'S A NO," she replied.

The actress revealed that she's an admirer of rapper Tupac Shakur and American actress Dakota Johnson.

Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow responds to shocking question about Robert Downey Jr.

Gwyneth Paltrow played Pepper Potts, a supporting character and sometimes a romantic interest of Tony Stark, appeared in multiple Marvel superhero movies.