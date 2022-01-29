Prince Charles advertises for digital communication manager

Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla are followed millions of people on their Twitter and Instagram accounts where details and pictures and videos of their activities are shared with the public.
The royal couple have advertised for a digital communication manager who would be responsible for leading and coordinating all online and social media activity.
The ad placed on the royal websites doesn't mention the salary but describes the position as a rare and exciting opportunity to join a growing team of digital experts.
Prince Charles will become the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
