Coldplay to release three more albums before quitting music in 2025

Coldplay member Chris Martin confirmed that the super-hit group will release three more albums before stop making music in 2025.

During his stellar appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Hymn For The Weekend singer shared, “I think that's what feels right to us.'

Talking about the future of the well-acclaimed musicians, Martin said, “I think we'll keep touring and we'll always be together as a group of musicians and friends, but I think the story of our albums ends then.”

The 44-year-old singer also joked about the title of the group’s musical film.

"I think we'd really like to do a movie musical,' added Martin saying that it would be titled as ‘East Side Story’.

He also expressed gratitude for being able to evolve as a musician. "We're so lucky that we get to just follow what feels right. That's what we decided to do,” he told DeGeneres.

"That's why our music changes a bit. Sometimes we lose people and we get other people in,” added Martin.