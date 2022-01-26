PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi, Shaheen Shah's video of having fun goes viral

KARACHI: A video showing Pakistan’s legendary former captain Shahid Afridi and his son-in-law-to-be Shaheen Shah Afridi in a pleasant mode is making the rounds on the internet.
In the 51 seconds footage, both Quetta Gladiators’ Shahid Afridi and Lahore Qalandars’ skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi can be seen dressed in their team kits and having fun on the ground.
The video drew the attention of cricket fans since it was uploaded on the social media. The fans were also making interesting comments on the video.
One of the netizens said: “Shahid Afridi is still looking younger from Shaheen Shah.”
Onnaib said that the love between son and father-in-law-to-be is unlimited. He prayed that may God keep their love safe from devil’s eye.
