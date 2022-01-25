Saqlain Mushtaq decides to part ways with PCB: sources

Interim head coach for Pakistan, Saqlain Mushtaq. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan’s legendary former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq has decided to step down as the interim head coach of the national cricket squad, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.



The sources said that Mushtaq has decided not to continue work with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after "financial matters" between the two sides could not be settled.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mushtaq had also tendered his resignation from the post last year but the authorities later convinced him to continue his responsibilities.

PCB wanted to appoint him as head coach at the High-Performance Centre (HPC).

The former spin bowler took over as interim Pakistan coach after Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down in September 2021.

Under his command, the Pakistan team performed well and ended the year on a winning note. The Green shirts won the Bangladesh and West Indies series and reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021.

England’s Moeen Ali terms Saqlain Mushtaq 'best coach'



On January 10, heaping praise on Mushtaq, England’s renowned all-rounder Moeen Ali had termed him the "best coach".

Mushtaq had worked with England team as a spin bowling coach.

Responding to a question during a BT Sport show, Ali had said: "He was outstanding. I think his vision of coaching was brilliant.”

He has his own way of coaching and philosophy, the England player had said.



