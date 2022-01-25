Georgina Rodriguez blamed for shunning family after Cristiano Ronaldo romance

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has been dubbed an 'evil woman' by her uncle in a recent interview.
The 27-year-old, who is currently expecting twins with the famous football player, has allegedly 'forgotten' old family after moving in with rich boyfriend.
Speaking to The Sun, Georgina's uncle Jesus revealed he took care of her at the age of four when her father was put behind bars for smuggling $100,000 worth drugs.
"She may feel ashamed of us and consider she's better than us because we don't live with her luxury. I've never asked her for anything. She has only rung once or twice since I found out she was dating Ronaldo," he said.
Jesus made it his duty to provide "for Georgina and her sister" till she was a teenager.
He said: "I was in charge of providing for Georgina and her sister, buying them clothes, paying for their electricity and water.
"I did everything. Georgina was living with me during her teenage years until the day they sent my brother-in-law back to Argentina."
Earlier, Jesus also dropped a comment on Cristiano's Facebook that read: "You've got the most evil woman at your side."
Tom Holland is slated to hit theatres on February 18
Kim Kardashian said, “Manfred Thierry Mugler My heart breaks. There’s no one like you! Your vision, your...
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikander pens lengthy note on her birthday
Kendall Jenner's brand sells 1.5 million bottles across the world
Cardi B turned to court in March 2019 to take action against LaTasha Kebe's ‘malicious’ comments
According to industry reports, the latest Dylan deal was worth some $200 million.