Will Selcan Hatun die in next episode of Kurulus:Osman?

The trailer for the upcoming episode of "Kurulus:Osman" season 3 has been released.
The clip was shared by Ozge Torer aka Bala Hatun on social media on Saturday. The trailer contains a scene which shows Kayi women fighting with the enemy as Osman Bey remains in captivity.
During the fight Selcan Hatun is seen falling to the ground. Fans are eagerly waiting for the next episode to see whether Osman Bey's aunt survive the attack.
Some fans think the emoji shared by Ozge with the clip hints that Selcan Hatun would die in the next episode that airs on Wednesday.
