Prince William following in Queen's footsteps as he prepares to take throne

Prince William is said to be following the Queen’s footsteps as he emulates her through public communication and by doing so is distancing himself from his father Prince Charles’ way.

According to relationship expert Neil Wilkie, the Duke of Cambridge’s speech and behaviour during public engagements are an indication that he is likely to take on the Queen’s way of governance when he takes the throne.

He told Express.co.uk: "I think William will be King much more in the image of his grandmother than in his father’s.

"Because I don't think William has said anything which is outside what's normally considered royal protocol.

"He seems very much one who toes the line rather than pushing the boundaries."