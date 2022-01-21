 
Friday January 21, 2022
Entertainment

Prince William following in Queen's footsteps as he prepares to take throne

Prince William is said to be replicating the Queen's way of behaviour and speech

By Web Desk
January 21, 2022

File Footage 


Prince William is said to be following the Queen’s footsteps as he emulates her through public communication and by doing so  is distancing himself from his father Prince Charles’ way.

According to relationship expert Neil Wilkie, the Duke of Cambridge’s speech and behaviour during public engagements are an indication that he is likely to take on the Queen’s way of governance when he takes the throne.

He told Express.co.uk: "I think William will be King much more in the image of his grandmother than in his father’s.

"Because I don't think William has said anything which is outside what's normally considered royal protocol.

"He seems very much one who toes the line rather than pushing the boundaries."