Harry Styles' ‘Love On Tour’s Australian leg cancelled amid Covid-19 surge

Harry Styles won't be coming to Australia and New Zealand amidst Covid-19 and increasing 'challenges for international touring'.

Live Nation’s Australian website reported, “Due to the continuing challenges for international touring, the Harry Styles ‘Love On Tour’ is unable to be rescheduled for Australia & New Zealand in 2022.”

“The current arena tour will be cancelled whilst we work towards a new tour, with all ticket holders receiving a full refund accordingly,” the statement reads.

The Watermelon Sugar singer was originally slated to perform in multiple arenas in Australia in November, 2020. However, the shows were postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus pandemic.

The One Direction alum said at the time, “I really hope to play the shows as planned for 2021 but will continue to monitor the situation over the coming weeks and months.”

On January 19, the singer unveiled the rescheduled dates for UK, Europe and South America tour, notably skipping on Australia or New Zealand's announcement.