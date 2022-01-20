Vicky Kaushal enjoys Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track while stuck in traffic; watch

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal never misses the chance to share a glimpse from his personal and professional life with his millions of fans on social media.
The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled project, opposite Sara Ali Khan in Indore, recently gave fans a glimpse of his morning jam routine as he was heading for the shoot.
Taking to his Instagram story, the Raazi actor posted a sun-kissed video of himself while sitting in a car. The actor, who seems to stuck in traffic jam, took the opportunity to share his favourite track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with his fans.
Dressed in a grey t-shirt, the Sardar Udham actor completed his look with a cap and a trendy pair of sunglasses as he enjoyed the soulful track Saanson Ki Mala Pe.
He captioned the image as, “morning jam”.
“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem", said Pattinson in 2020
Boris Johnson takes full responsibility
At least 17 people died in a deadly fire that broke out in apartment in New York on January 9
Khloe Kardashian finding peace by confiding in mother Kris Jenner
Britney Spears wants sister Jamie Lynn Spears to stop spreading lies
Kim Kardashian suffers keeping amicable relationship with Kanye West