Vicky Kaushal enjoys Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track while stuck in traffic; watch

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal never misses the chance to share a glimpse from his personal and professional life with his millions of fans on social media.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled project, opposite Sara Ali Khan in Indore, recently gave fans a glimpse of his morning jam routine as he was heading for the shoot.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Raazi actor posted a sun-kissed video of himself while sitting in a car. The actor, who seems to stuck in traffic jam, took the opportunity to share his favourite track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with his fans.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt, the Sardar Udham actor completed his look with a cap and a trendy pair of sunglasses as he enjoyed the soulful track Saanson Ki Mala Pe.

He captioned the image as, “morning jam”.



