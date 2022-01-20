 
close
Thursday January 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal enjoys Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track while stuck in traffic; watch

Vicky Kaushal got married to his ladylove Katrina Kaif in a grand wedding ceremony in Rajasthan in 2021

By Web Desk
January 20, 2022
Vicky Kaushal enjoys Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track while stuck in traffic; watch
Vicky Kaushal enjoys Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track while stuck in traffic; watch

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal never misses the chance to share a glimpse from his personal and professional life with his millions of fans on social media.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming yet-to-be-titled project, opposite Sara Ali Khan in Indore, recently gave fans a glimpse of his morning jam routine as he was heading for the shoot.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Raazi actor posted a sun-kissed video of himself while sitting in a car. The actor, who seems to stuck in traffic jam, took the opportunity to share his favourite track by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan with his fans.

Dressed in a grey t-shirt, the Sardar Udham actor completed his look with a cap and a trendy pair of sunglasses as he enjoyed the soulful track Saanson Ki Mala Pe.

He captioned the image as, “morning jam”. 

Vicky Kaushal enjoys Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s iconic track while stuck in traffic; watch