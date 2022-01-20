Watch: Netflix unveils first teaser of Korean remake of 'Money Heist'

Fans of Korean dramas are over the moon as Netflix unveiled the teaser of Korean remake of blockbuster Spanish crime series Money Heist.

Titled as 'Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area’, the series' thrilling first look has already brought netizen’s on the edge of their seats.

The hotly-released trailer showed When My Love Blooms actor, Yoo Ji-tae helming the character of Professor and Squid Game’s villain Park Hae-soo as Berlin – the Professor’s right-hand man.

As soon as the trailer begins, fans are given a glimpse of a several traditional Korean and the Spanish original’s iconic Salvador Dali mask hanging on a wall. However, which mask Ji-tae picks for the heist is kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, Kim Yun-jin can be seen playing the role of Seon Woo-jin who is head of the Crisis Negotiation team.



Towards the end of the teaser, code names of each heist member are revealed.

The show is expected to air exclusively on subscription-based streaming platform this year.