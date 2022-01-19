MGK spills details on 'painful' engagement ring designed for Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has given fans some much needed details about his ladylove Megan Fox’s engagement ring.

The rapper, while speaking to Vogue, said that the actress’s customized ring consists of a two-stone ring which includes "bands [that] are actually thorns."

"So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," added the Bloody Valentine musician, quipping, "Love is pain!"

Kelly said, "It's a thoroughbred Colombian emerald, with no treatment. It was just carved into the teardrop, straight out of the mine. And the diamond was directly from [jeweler] Stephen [Webster]."

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings. When it's together, it's held in place by a magnet," he continued.

"So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart."